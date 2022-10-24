HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for a dark grey pick-up truck after a woman is left seriously injured from a hit-and-run incident.

It happened on the 2400 block of Frick Road in north Houston around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night, when witnesses say the truck was driving all over the road appearing to be drunk. It hit something in the westbound lanes but kept going.

It later turned out to be a 47-year-old woman who seriously hurt. She was taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police are now investigating and searching for a dark grey 1990 to 1997 Chevy Silverado with damage to its right side.