HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman who was kicked out of a south Houston nightclub began randomly shooting and injured another woman overnight Friday morning, police said.

According to Houston police officers, a woman was kicked out of the Swagger nightclub, located at 9880 Buffalo Speedway, just after 2 a.m. Friday morning. She later returned outside the club with a gun and fired twice in the air and six times into the club before fleeing the area.

A woman in her 30s who was inside the club was hit in the chest by one of the shots, police said. She is expected to survive.

The suspect was tracked down by officers who were working an extra job and taken into custody.