HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is in custody and charges have been filed against the woman arrested after the fatal shooting of a man over the weekend.

Police said it happened at 1300 Redford Street near the Gulf Freeway around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.



The accused suspect is Latise Lonyea Lenoir, 29. She is charged with murder in the 178th State District Court.



The victim is identified as Dennis Leon Sharp, 27.

HPD said officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the apartment complex at the above address and were advised that paramedics transported Sharp to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where he was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound.



Police said Sharp was reported to be in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend, Lenoir, before a gunshot was heard from inside their apartment bedroom. Police also said Lenoir initially fled the scene, but later returned and was detained.

Lenoir admitted to her role in the shooting and she was subsequently charged, police said.

