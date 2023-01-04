HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot at a possible road rage incident in west Houston.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at the corner of West Bellfort and South Gessner.

Police said the driver of a grey or silver sedan was seen firing shots at a black Dodge Charger.

The victims, trying to get away from the shooter, struck an innocent driver in a white sedan.

One person was injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspects fled the scene, and the investigation continues.