HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman in her 30s is dead after her boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her overnight Friday morning in Cypress.

It happened around midnight near Red Oak Drive and Drava Lane.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office found the woman’s body inside the apartment.

Authorities said the woman and her 51-year-old boyfriend were living together and had a 1- year-old child.

The man left the scene with the child, but he later returned to give the child to other family members.

The child is now safe, and the suspect is at large.