HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman was shot and killed after a domestic dispute with her husband that turned in a five-hour standoff in Kingwood.

Houston police were called to the home on the 4300 block of Vista Ridge Drive around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. When they arrived, they saw a woman who appeared to be dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say a 3-year-old child was in the home at the time but wasn’t injured. The child was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The husband was taken into custody. He is facing several charges, including murder and endangerment to a child.