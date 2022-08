HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night.

It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.

She was shot in the hip and transported to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.

Police said they know the identity of the shooter and an investigation is underway.