HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Tuesday morning after she was shot during an attempted robbery in Aldine.

Crews responded to a hold-up alarm around 9 p.m. Monday night at the Family Dollar store at 11046 Airline Drive near West Road.

Police say the clerk was inside the store when three men came in and held up the store, then began shooting at the woman, hitting her lower leg. The suspects later ran away.

At this time, police said it is unclear if the suspects took anything.

The investigation continues.