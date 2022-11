HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering after she was shot during a robbery in southwest Houston on Monday night.

Houston police say two men in a white sedan robbed two women at 10101 Centre Parkway near Sugar Branch Drive around 9:15 p.m.

The suspects took cash from the victim’s and shot one woman in the back. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.

An investigation in ongoing by HPD’s robbery division.