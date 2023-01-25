HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue.

Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in her arm and chest. She was taken to the hospital and is not cooperating with authorities.

A witness told police that it was the woman’s boyfriend who shot her, and officers are searching for him at this time. He is a Black man, wearing a white shirt and black jeans, police said.

There is no motive yet discovered and the investigation continues, police also said.