HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are trying to figure out how a woman got shot inside an apartment complex in south Houston.

It happened after midnight at the 4000 block of Corder Street at the intersection of St. Augustine Street.

Police said two women got into a verbal fight before it turned physical and at some point, one of the women pulled out a handgun during the struggle. The firearm went off, striking the woman in the neck.

At this time, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators said that the two women were at least friends but were possibly in a relationship.

The gun has not been located, police said, as the investigation continues.