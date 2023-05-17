HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are trying to figure out what happened at a local hotel Tuesday night after a woman was shot inside a room in northwest Houston.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the InTown Suites, located at 14041 Northwest Freeway.

HPD officers say they found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound in her shoulder.

Police say it was reported two men were with the victim inside the room when the incident happened.

It’s unclear if the men ran away or escaped in a vehicle.

At this time, the motive is unknown, police said. But drugs and a gun were found inside the room.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.