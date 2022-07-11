HOUSTON (KIAH) — One shooting left a woman dead over the weekend in south Houston.

Police said the woman, who was in her 30’s, was shot in the chest in what looks to be a drive-by shooting. She died at the scene.

It happened Saturday evening shortly after 9 p.m. on Fairgreen Lane near Sunnyside.

Police said that the woman was in her car when she was shot, with the car in reverse gear. She was found on the ground and the car rolled back and hit some trash cans before hitting the curb.

Police said they don’t have a suspect nor a motive for the shooting and an investigation is underway.