HOUSTON (KIAH) — A domestic dispute ended deadly early Thursday morning in northeast Houston, with a woman shot and killed.

Houston police said the incident happened just a little after 1 a.m. Thursday morning in the 8600 block of Doris Oaks Circle. We’re told a woman called 911 and said she had shot her spouse.

She was then directed to give CPR to the victim. When officers arrived, the woman who made the call immediately surrendered. Police then went inside the home and found a deceased woman with one gunshot wound.

Police identified both women as in their 30s and in a relationship. The preliminary reports said that the women were in a fight that escalated to a shooting.

Police say neighbors told them there have been previous disturbances at the house.