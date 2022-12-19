HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she was shot in the chest in northeast Houston.

Houston police say the woman was walking near the 11600 block of Homestead Road near East Mount Houston Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning when a bullet struck her in the chest. She was able to walk to a nearby bar for help.

The victim told police she didn’t hear any gunshots, and police believe she was not the intended target and an innocent victim.

An investigation is ongoing.