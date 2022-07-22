HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman was stabbed to death late Thursday night at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, officials said.

Houston police and fire officials responded to reports of a stabbing around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the 8100 block of Creekbend Drive.

When they arrived, officers said they found a female victim who was stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female is said to be in her 20’s and has not been identified. A preliminary investigation indicates the homeowner and a friend got into a fight.

An investigation is underway.