HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another domestic violence incident happened overnight, as a woman was stabbed to death by her husband, who later tried to take his own life at their home near Houston’s Sunnyside area.

And all this happened in front of their 8-year-old child.

At around 4:15 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Elberta Street, Houston police officers and Houston Fire officials responded to a 911 call stating that her husband was walking around with a knife and having a mental episode.

When officers arrived, they went into the back of the house and found a young child running to the front door. When officers entered the home, they found a man and a woman in the bathroom, both with multiple stab wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The child told officers that “Daddy’s stabbing mommy,” police said. Officers then believe that the man began stabbing himself in an attempted suicide.

The child was not injured, and the investigation continues.