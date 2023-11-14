HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman who survived the horrific crash that killed six people early Saturday morning is now able to talk to officers.

The only other survivor, former University of Houston player Jeffery Lewis, 32, is stable and talking with police. The woman is in critical but stable condition.

Lewis and the 30-year-old woman were passengers in an SUV police said was hit by a red-light runner downtown at the 2000 block of Fannin Street around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning.

Fellow passengers D.J. Hayden, 33, Ralph Oragwu, 31, and Zachary McMillian, 32, were killed. All three were former players at UH.

Hayden was an NFL first-round draft pick in 2013 and played in eight seasons for the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. He was recently an assistant coach at Second Baptist School.

The driver of the SUV, Lauren Robinson Holliday, 32, also died.

Police say the at-fault driver who died was Cristian Herrera, 25. His Chrysler 300 was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran the red light and hit into the Acura SUV.

The sixth victim was a man named Frank Johnson, 31. He died when the Chrysler left the roadway and went into a sidewalk, striking Johnson, who was a pedestrian, police said.

Houston police said that the investigation is continuing.