HOUSTON (KIAH) People who live in an Old Spring Branch neighborhood were startled awake by gunfire Monday morning.

“About four this morning — was asleep — heard the shots — about ten — pow pow pow — pow pow pow pow,” neighbor Jim Blanchard said. “That’s how I remember it. I kind of fell over in the floor.”

He was unharmed in the shooting, but a woman who Houston Police believe was in her early 20s died — her body ending up in a ditch outside of a home at 2038 Harland Drive.

Police “apprehended” two men who live in the home, but so far they haven’t been arrested and do not face charges.

Officers took them to HPD’s Homicide Division for further investigation.

“The details are very — not quite settled yet,” HPD Homicide Detective Ana Hernandez said. “So that’s why hopefully when they go down to Homicide, and my partner’s able to talk to them, we’ll get a better understanding of what exactly happened.”

Investigators also removed two rifles from the home that they believe belong to one, if not both, of the men they’re questioning.

They believe at least one of the guns was used in the deadly shooting.

Police have not been able to identify the victim.

It’s unclear if she lived in the area, but a running car that was also hit by gunfire, was near her body when police got to the scene.

A shooting happening in his neighborhood is not something Blanchard would have expected.

“It’s unusual,” he said. “This is a quiet neighborhood. Virtually no trouble around here at all. I’ve been here 35 years, and neighbors all get on good.”