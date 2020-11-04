Woodlands, Allen, League City Texans spend 30% of income on housing

HOUSTON (CW39) – Renters in Texas are spending over 30% of their income on housing, compared to just 16.5 %for homeowners. That’s according to a study by HireAHelper which ranked U.S. states according to the share of income their residents spend on housing. In Texas, renters spend a median 30% of their income on rent and utilities and nationally nearly 20 million households spend the same amount.

This comes as homeownership becomes less and less attainable due to rising prices in the market. Although homeownership is high, data suggests renters often face a heavier financial burden. The study found that a greater share of income goes towards rent and utilities in cities with larger minority populations. According to new information from the Census Bureau, American renters spend a median 31% of income on housing, compared to just 16.5% for homeowners.

The median going towards rent and utilities is better for smaller cities. Nationally, these Texas cities tops the list for the lowest share of income going towards rent:

The Woodlands, TX: 20.7% Allen, TX: 22% League City, TX: 22.4%

Here is a summary of the data for Texas:

Median share of income spent on rent and utilities: 30%

Median monthly gross rent: $1,091

Median monthly household income for renters: $3,632

Median annual household income for renters: $43,583

Minority population: 57.7%

Here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Median share of income spent on rent and utilities: 31%

Median monthly gross rent: $1,097

Median monthly household income for renters: $3,540

Median annual household income for renters: $42,479

Minority population: 38.9%

