HOUSTON (KIAH) — Today marks World AIDS Day and it’s a day to spread awareness to the community about HIV AIDS and how we can protect ourselves against the disease. Bee Busy is a clinic and wellness center who works to build a strong, healthy community to enhance the quality of life for both individuals and families.

Dr. Erika Brown, Local Heath Authority, for Harris County Public Heath visits CW39 on World AIDS Day to discuss the importance and resources of testing and resources available to the local community.

Bee Busy offers free services such as education on prevention and treatment, condom distribution, summer camps, testing and more. Since 2000, HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis C testing, in-school sexual health and decision making classes have been offered here at Bee Busy. The staff here at Bee Busy want the community to know that they’re here to walk with clients every step of the way despite their status and test results.

You cam find more information and to schedule an appointment here.

Also, right here in Houston, CIVIC Heart will be hosting its 5th annual World AIDS Day Block Party at 6102 Scott Street, Houston, TX 77021 in Planet Fitness’s parking lot from 3-6 p.m. today. There will be CIVIC Heart representatives onsite and offer gift cards for testing and vaccinations and also provide HIV, HCV, and Syphilis testing through its mobile testing clinic.

You can learn more here.