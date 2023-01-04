The runner up at the Axe Throwing World Championships last month is a Houston man who co-owns an axe-throwing parlor here

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The second-place finisher in last month’s Axe Throwing World Championships lives in Houston and co-owns an axe throwing parlor here in town.

Colby Dean lost in the finals of that event in Wisconsin in early December, but he still enjoyed it and getting to be on ESPN which broadcast the championship match.

Dean and his business partner bought Hurling Hatchets on the Gulf Freeway north of the Sam Houston Tollway just after Thanksgiving.

He says seven of the top 30 axe throwers in the world participate in leagues at his parlor, and it also gives him a place to hone his craft.

“I’ve actually been able to practice,” Dean said. “I haven’t been able to practice or be able to do that over the last year and a half. Just life, family — axe throwing takes a backseat to that. So it was nice before worlds to be able to practice and get the reps in.”