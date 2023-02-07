HOUSTON (KIAH) — World renowned designer Isaac Mizrahi to visit Houston’s Jung Center. Mizrahi will share how his success as an artist, author, and advocate has been shaped by growing up gay in a Syrian Orthodox Jewish community.

The dinner also honors Nicole Nathan Gibson, who has dedicated herself for many years to advancing diversity and inclusion in Houston and beyond. She also works to bridge relationships between Muslim and Jewish women through the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom.

“The money we raise in this special evening funds our vital work improving the mental well-being of those who work directly with suffering and trauma: schoolteachers, public health workers, domestic violence case managers, public defenders, medical personnel, and many others,” says Dr. Sean Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Jung Center.

Past speakers at The Jung Center’s annual benefit events have included author Brené Brown, psychologist Esther Perel, filmmaker Judd Apatow, and author Anthony Ray Hinton, who spent 30 years on Alabama’s Death Row for a crime he did not commit.