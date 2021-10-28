HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the World Series games heat up between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is challenging Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in a bet on which city will win it all!

Both mayors made the announcement on YouTube, just moments before Game 1 got underway in Houston. The rules are, the city that loses the World Series sends some favorite culinary delights to the winning city.

So let’s break down what’s at stake and what each Mayor agreed to do and eat!

WORLD SERIES MAYORS WAGER:

If the Houston Astros are victorious, Mayor Bottoms will receive:

An Astros jersey, which she is expected to wear all-day

Brisket fried rice and pork ribs from Blood Brothers BBQ

A case of “H-Town Pils” beer from St. Arnolds Brewery

And good ole fashioned Tamales and lemonade from Irma`s Original

If the Atlanta Braves win, Mayor Turner will receive:

A Braves jersey, which he is expected to wear all-day

Award-winning peach cobbler from the historic Paschals restaurant

A case of Mayor Bottoms favorite soda, Cherry Coke Zero

Beer from Best End Brewing Company located in the West End

And a hammer from Home Depot in honor of Atlanta’s home run hero “Hammering Hank” Aaron

As for the rest of the games in the World Series, Games 3, 4, and 5 are Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Atlanta. Game 6 is Tuesday Nov. 2 at 7:09 p.m. in Houston and Game 7 is Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7:09 p.m. in Houston.