HOUSTON (KIAH) — In the last fold, when the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost Russell Barry is relieved from his final post and saluted one last time.

Earlier this month, Barry contracted COVID-19, and died in just four days due to COVID-induced pneumonia. He was 95 years old.

Originally from New York City, he served in the 327th Gilder Infantry Regiment 101st Airborne Division. Serving was a practice that when beyond the military. Now his family and friends gather to say thank you and honor his life.

“The two things he always told people I can, you can, we can, we’ll just have to live with it. He never had a down day,” Darrell Pierce, Barry’s son-in-law, said. “(He) always (had) a smile.”

Barry’s family says he was a man that always believed in the potential of everyone, and his legacy was the motivation he gave each and every one of them.

“He would always say when I would get a lot of good achievements, and I told him whenever I won my basketball championships and it was really fun seeing him,” Colton Pierce, Barry’s great-grandson, said.

He will now rest alongside his wife.

“He worked up the nerve to speak to her dad, and asked permission to marry her, and they were married for 73 years,” Darrell Pierce said.

Russell Barry would always say he can and his life is proof that he did.