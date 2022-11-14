KATY, Texas (KIAH) — In May of 2018, the Guinness Book of World Records made it official — The Big Bounce America had earned the record for having the world’s largest bounce house.

“It is over 11,000 square feet,” Trisha Leach from The Big Bounce America said. “And there’s going to be ball pits in there. There’s going to be a DJ. It’s just going to be a load of fun.”

The bounce house is stopping in several cities across the country.

It’s currently set up in the Katy Mills Mall parking lot.

High wind on Saturday disrupted opening weekend, but the place was packed on Sunday.

Leach expects similar crowds this coming weekend and the following when the bounce house will once again be hosting visitors of all ages.

“We do highly encourage everyone to go to our website, The Big Bounce America dot com, to purchase their tickets, so that way they know which session to come to and what age-group they should be coming in,” Leach said. “But we do have a handful of tickets available for each session on site.”

Tickets range from $22 to $41 depending on age-group.

While the World’s Largest Bounce House is the main draw, there are several other inflatable attractions that come along with it.

There’s a 900-foot long obstacle course called The Giant.

The sport-centric Sports Slam is a new activity for The Big Bounce which is now in its fifth year of operations.

And finally, the space-themed airSpace attraction will be enjoyed by lots of visitors coming from Space City.