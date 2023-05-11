HOUSTON (KIAH)— Writers in the Schools, also known as ‘WITS’ has been sparking joy and creativity in students when it comes to their reading and writing since 1983. This year, the nonprofit will make 40 years of changing the way reading and writing is taught to our youth.

This Friday, May 12, WITS participants will get the opportunity to share their poems and essays with the public at The Menil Collection. Over the past year, 1,300 students have participated in WITS field trips to the Menil as apart of its educational outreach. Now, they’ll get their chance to shine with their own work inspired by art at The Menil Collection.

Their work will then be considered for publication in the ‘Watchful Eye Anthology,’ a collection of poems and essays that students created about their trips to the Menil over the years. The participants in tomorrow’s event were chosen by WITS to be featured in a special reading.

WITS-Arianna Lee

WITS is a proud sponsor of the adult and youth poet laureates for the City of Houston and offers:

Free writing workshops and public readings at parks, hospitals and more for youth

Its the leader of the poetry movement here in Houston

every performance through WITS encourages self-expression and literacy for the youth

Through WITS programming, students get to learn the craft of writing, develop their confidence and improve their public speaking skills

The event for May 12 is free and open to the public at:

Where: The Menil Collection-1533 Sul Ross Street Houston, Texas 77006

Time: 7 PM

Cost: Free to the public

To learn more about the event or about WITS Houston, visit the website here.