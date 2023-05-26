HOUSTON (KIAH) — With Memorial Day weekend here, swimmers are already preparing to hang out in and around the pool for the summer. However, the number of drownings in Texas show that it’s the second leading cause of death for kids under the age of 14. The YMCA of Greater Houston is offering water safety tips to help prevent drownings.

The Y’s ‘Safety Around Water’ program is offered at apartment complexes, school districts, YMCA community based centers and certain YMCA locations. This program is completely free and will serve 3,500 participants this year alone. The YMCA is ranked as one of the top swimming programs in the country and hosts 1 million swim students each year.

Here are a few water safety tips to keep in mind ahead of Memorial Day Weekend:

Teach your kids the importance of asking for permission before getting into or near water

Choose a responsible adult to be a water watcher without the distractions

Even if your child knows how to swim, consider life jackets

Ensure your child avoids pool drains

Never let your child play breath-holding games in the water. Kids can lose consciousness

The YMCA offers swim lessons and you can find out more on how you or your child can enroll at YMCA.org.