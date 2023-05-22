HOUSTON (KIAH) — This may be the digital age, but gaps exist when it comes to the community’s access to high-speed internet and other technologies.

The YMCA of Greater Houston hopes to increase digital equity with a computer lab that it’s opening Monday at one of its facilities.

The West Orem Family YMCA is now home to a digital hub that will give children and adults a place to learn about technology and put it to use.

One example: jobseekers can use the hub to work on their resumes and apply for jobs online.

One of the goals of the hub is to increase economic independence and hireability.

“The YMCA of Greater Houston is proud to partner with HP to bring necessary resources to Houston and promote digital equity across the city,” YMCA of Greater Houston President and CEO Stephen Ives said.