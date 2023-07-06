HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s an immersive exhibition highlighting five Asian countries across six unique experiences. And now it’s making its home, right here in Houston.

It’s called “Explore Asia”. Asia Society Texas announcing the grand opening of this truly one of kind exhibit. The new $4.6 million permanent exhibition is the only interactive learning exhibition in Texas focused specifically on Asia.

It focuses on Asian art and culture and transforms the experience of visiting AST’s Yoshio

Taniguchi-designed Center. The grand opening weekend, which begins July 21-23, will include FREE access to the new exhibition. There will also be lion dances and a variety of

family-friendly activities.

Asia Society Texas

Through an immersive journey to China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam, guests of all ages can magically travel across time and space on a virtual bullet train, learn about delicious meals and treats (and where to find them in Houston), take our stage by participating in a drumming experience, and more!

“It’s thrilling to finally share this joyful experience with our community,” says Bonna Kol, AST President. “We hope guests from all backgrounds will have fun exploring the exhibition and find connectivity to our shared lives and experiences.

Houston is one of the most diverse metropolitan areas in the U.S. and we are honored to uplift the cultural significance and people who have helped shaped our city.”



With help from several years of research and in consultation with an extensive group of scholars and community partners, “Explore Asia” is designed to spark curiosity. It’s also highlighting the interconnectedness between the peoples of Asia, Houston, and the United States, building on AST’s belief in the power of art, dialogue, and ideas to combat

bias and build a more inclusive society. So, here’s a breakdown of some of the activities for the Grand Opening Weekend!

“EXPLORE ASIA”

Where: Asia Society Texas, 1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX, 77004 (in the Museum District)

Admission: General admission is FREE all weekend; timed tickets for Performances Across Asia Drumming

Experience: $6

More information: asiasociety.org/texas/events/explore-asia-grand-opening-weekend

Schedule:

Friday, July 21, 12 – 7 p.m.

• Be one of the first to experience the Explore Asia exhibition.

• 12:30 p.m. Lion dance starts the day.

• 1-6 p.m. Paid entry to Performances Across Asia Drumming Experience ($6 per guest).

• Locally-owned, Asian-focused food trucks providing tasty treats.

Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• 10:30 p.m. Lion dance starts the day.

• 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Paid entry to Performances Across Asia Drumming Experience ($6 per guest).

• Enjoy additional creative activities and games provided by community partners from across

Houston.

• Locally-owned, Asian-focused food trucks providing tasty treats.

Sunday, July 23, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• 10:30 p.m. Lion dance starts the day.

• 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Paid entry to Performances Across Asia Drumming Experience ($6 per guest).

• Enjoy hourly story times highlighting stories from China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

• Locally-owned, Asian-focused food trucks providing tasty treats.

Asia Society Texas members receive early access through a Member Preview slated for

July 12–20. It’s all made possible by generous funding from the Ling and George Yang family,