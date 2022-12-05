HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning.

Just after 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.

Friends of the victim say they got into an argument with some people at the club and when they came outside, they found their friend shot.

A witness said she heard shots and saw the getaway car leave the parking lot, but no one saw the actual shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.