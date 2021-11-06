‘You’re trying to breathe, but you can’t’: Witness describes chaos of Astroworld concert

HOUSTON (AP) — The crowd at a Houston music festival suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, squeezing fans so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms, witnesses said Saturday, hours after at least eight people died in the chaos.

The pandemonium unfolded Friday evening at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event at NRG Park. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance.

Niaara Goods, 28, said the crowd surged as a timer clicked down to the start of the performance.

“As soon as he jumped out on the stage, it was like an energy took over and everything went haywire. All of a sudden, your ribs are being crushed. You have someone’s arm in your neck. You’re trying to breathe, but you can’t,” Goods said.

Goods said she was so desperate to get out that she bit a man on the shoulder to get him to move.

Experts who have studied deaths caused by crowd surges say they are often a result of density – too many people packed into a small space.