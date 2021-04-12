Lone Star College joining forces with Texas A&M University to help ease the pain for transfer students

HOUSTON (CW39) Going to college can be hard. Trying to transfer from one college or university to another can take time, be very confusing and sometimes frustrating too.

That’s why Lone Star College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas have signed an articulation agreement that will allow the institutions greater access for data sharing, to improve the transfer experience for students.

“Having real-time access to individual student information will ensure that transfer and advising services can be efficiently and effectively done, leading to even greater student success,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “This agreement will help Lone Star College students stay on track and be able to transfer to Texas A&M University-Central Texas by reducing the number of steps they would normally need to take.”

The transfer of credit between higher education institutions is established by the state of Texas, but articulation agreements like these helps open greater pathways for students.

“We are pleased to partner with Lone Star College and look forward to welcoming its students to Texas A&M University-Central Texas,” said Marc A. Nigliazzo, Ph.D., TAMUCT president. “We are excited that students will have greater access to early advising resources from our university, as well as being able to provide scholarship information and other transfer student benefits that may be available to them.”

According to both programs, these agreements set the foundation to map out 4-year curriculum program plans for students starting at LSC and completing their bachelor`s degree at TAMUCT. The first of these program partnerships will be the seamless transfer from Business and Computing programs as well as the LSC Professional Pilot Program to the TAMUCT Bachelor of Science Professional Pilot Program. There will also be additional opportunities for graduate studies through this partnership.

TAMU Central Texas

LSC also offers bachelor’s degrees in Nursing, Cybersecurity and Energy, Manufacturing and Trades Management providing even more transfer pathways for LSC bachelor graduates into TAMUCT master’s programs.

Learn more about what TAMUCT has to offer by visiting TAMUCT programs .