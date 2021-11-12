Lone Star College-North Harris to hold adjunct job fair for educators

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Lone Star College-North Harris is looking for passionate educators looking to teach during the Spring 2022 semester and are holding an Adjunct Job Fair.

The job fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the LSC-North Harris Student Services Building, Room 208.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from multiple divisions looking to hire instructors for more than 20 subjects, including business, electrical technology, history, and more.

“Qualified adjunct faculty are essential complements to our full-time faculty and success of our students,” said Dr. Michael Burns, Interim Vice President of Instruction at LSC-North Harris. “The options to teach online or face-to-face, as well as morning, noon, night, and weekend courses, provides flexible scheduling for our adjunct faculty.”

The standard adjunct rate is $45.75 per contact hour or $2,196 for a standard course. Those interested can view a list of available subjects with openings when registering for the event.

Anyone interested in attending must register for the event by visiting this site by Monday, Nov. 15.