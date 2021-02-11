Lone Star Flight Museum $5 Thursdays

HOUSTON (CW39) – Love is in the air at the Lone Star Flight Museum, so it’s offering $5 admission deals every Thursday starting February 4th.

Visitors will enjoy over two dozen amazing aircrafts, flight stimulators, the Flight Academy exhibit, The Heritage Gallery, and the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame. The museum’s spring break camp schedules and educational programming for kids of all ages, parents, teachers, youth organizations are also available. For more on LSFM $5 admission and to plan your visit check out their website, lonestarflight.org.