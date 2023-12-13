HOUSTON (CW39) – The Lone Star Flight Museum has added exciting and intriguing features for museum visitors throughout the year, and this holiday season is no different. Upon entering the museum, Lone Star Flight Museum visitors will now be greeted by a bright red Pitts Special S-1 suspended high above the museum entrance. Designed by Curtis Pitts in 1944, the biplane was hung inverted with the nose up and at a slight bank to represent the biplane’s history of successful airshows and acrobatic competitions.

The Pitts Special S-1 on display was owned by Terry Barker of Keller, Texas. Terry and his father-in-law, John Abitz, built the aircraft over 21 years from 1984 to 2005. Barker was a U.S. Army Huey and Cobra Pilot and flew for American Airlines for 36 years, retiring in 2020. A proud member of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Barker flew many of their historic aircraft. He and five other CAF members died on November 12, 2022, in a tragic accident at Wings Over Dallas airshow involving the CAF’s B-17 “Texas Raiders” and P-63 Kingcobra. The Lone Star Flight Museum proudly displays the Pitts on behalf of Terry Barker and his family.

The Pitts now joins the MQ-1B Predator and the Culver Dart hanging high above museum visitors. The Predator and Culver Dart are hung in the Waltrip Hangar.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. & Sundays Noon-5 p.m.

11551 Aerospace Ave,

Houston, Texas 77034