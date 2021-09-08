Long-term closure for Friendswood drivers around FM 518

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Heads up for anyone traveling around Friendswood on FM 518!

On September 7, TxDOT found an area on the bridge over Cowards Creek in need of emergency repairs. Drivers should expect delays between Whispering Pines and Winding Way as one lane in both directions will be shut down as crews work on the bridge.

TxDOT announced the repairs could take six to nine months to complete the necessary maintenance. Bay Area Blvd. is one option as an alternate, as well as taking either I-45 Gulf or HWY 35. Commuters should seek other alternate routes as well. The city of Friendswood will update drivers on this project.

