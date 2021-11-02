Long term closure on Gulf Freeway at FM 518 starts Tuesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Drivers on the southeast side of town should expect to see delays near the northbound entrance ramp at FM 518 on the I-45 Gulf Freeway.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, the ramp will close until March 2022.
Instead, TxDOT suggests that drivers remain on the frontage road until you reach the ramp near SH 96. The closure is needed to accelerate construction of the new I-45 main lanes.
Here is Hannah Trippett explaining the closure:
