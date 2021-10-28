Long-term lane closure begins on Spur 330 ramp in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) – Commuters on the east side of town could see delays on the interchange between Spur 330 and I-10 beginning on Thursday.

One lane of Spur 330 will be closed on the southbound ramp to go east on I-10 beginning Thursday at 9 AM. The closure will stay in place until Jan. 6, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Drivers don’t need to plan an alternate route to avoid the closure. However, during high traffic times the interchange could be moving slower than normal.

For more construction news, click here and tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m.