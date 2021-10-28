Long-term lane closure begins on Spur 330 ramp in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) – Commuters on the east side of town could see delays on the interchange between Spur 330 and I-10 beginning on Thursday.

One lane of Spur 330 will be closed on the southbound ramp to go east on I-10 beginning Thursday at 9 AM. The closure will stay in place until Jan. 6, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Drivers don’t need to plan an alternate route to avoid the closure. However, during high traffic times the interchange could be moving slower than normal.

