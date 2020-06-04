Watch Now
Louisiana spas set to reopen Friday as part of Phase 2

by: Crystal Whitman

BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA/WGMB)—-

Another phase of reopening starts this Friday.
Day spas will be allowed to offer massages after being shut down because of the coronavirus.
The industry is part of Phase 2 because of it’s intense close contact with clinits for an extended
period of time.

“You know we had a chance to gear up and purchase lots of PPE . We had a chance to gear up and purchase lots of sanitation equipment .
Right in the beginning we didn’t have access to it you know it was difficult to find it . So we took the extra weeks to really stockpile and stock up,”
says Ellen Pino, owner of Avant Tous Beauty Bar & Spa.

“I’m very excited. It’s been a long time coming and I hope there is a pint up need for a lot of body work out there. I’ve got a core group of my
staff that are ready to lay their hands on people and make them feel better,”
Nancy Trahan, owner of The Retreat.

Spa owners say in the beginning they’ll be operating at a minimum capacity to keep everyone safe.

