Houston traffic – Lowest gas prices in Houston 12/8
HOUSTON (CW39) Let’s take a look at the best gas prices in Houston, courtesy of Gas Buddy. Checkpoint in the 5400 block of East Sam Houston Parkway is at $1.49.
Over along the Gulf Freeway, on the southeast side, Sam’s Club is offering gas for a $1.49 at West El Dorado Blvd. and Fuqua, but you must be a member to enjoy those low gas prices.
