Lynchburg Ferry closed until further notice due to TS Nicholas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- As tropical storm Nicholas approaches officials have decided to stop service on the Lynchburg Ferry until further notice.

The Lynchburg ferry travels over the Houston Ship Channel and connects Crosby-Lynchburg to San Jacinto. According to the Harris County toll road authority, they are experiencing a rising tide and major wind gusts as TS Nicholas approaches.

No Wait Weather and Traffic has all of the latest information as Tropical Storm Nicholas on CW39 Houston.

