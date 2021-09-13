Lynchburg Ferry closed until further notice due to TS Nicholas

NEW START TIME - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC STARTS AT 5:30AM

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- As tropical storm Nicholas approaches officials have decided to stop service on the Lynchburg Ferry until further notice.

Due to rising tide and major wind gusts, the #LynchburgFerry will be closed until further notice. Please check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/7tgj0nkNO3 — HCTRA (@HCTRA) September 13, 2021

The Lynchburg ferry travels over the Houston Ship Channel and connects Crosby-Lynchburg to San Jacinto. According to the Harris County toll road authority, they are experiencing a rising tide and major wind gusts as TS Nicholas approaches.

