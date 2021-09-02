Macy’s donates $50k to support Cajun Navy Hurricane Ida relief efforts

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Macy’s is donating $50,000 to support the Cajun Navy’s Hurricane Ida relief efforts. The money will go to the Cajun Navy Ground Force to help the community with immediate needs. With the help of colleagues and customers, the department store chain also launched a charitable round-up campaign in the Lone Star state.

From now until September 14th, all stores in Texas will customers the opportunity to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar and donate their change to Cajun Navy Ground Force. Macy’s says one hundred percent of all funds raised will benefit the organization.

Macy says it’s committed to strengthening the community as they begin the recovery process following the damage and devastation by Ida. They’re also helping colleagues in need by offering the North Star Relief Fund, which is funded primarily by Macy’s and its employees. To make a donation or for more information visit Macy’s Community Give Back site at mygiveback.benevity.org/community.