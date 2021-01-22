Maggie’s Must Haves: Best Finds for 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Lifestyle expert, Courtney Bustillos, with ChicExecs shares some must-have items with CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe.

Here’s a look:

You can follow, ChicExecs for the hottest new products: https://www.instagram.com/chicexecs/

Share this story

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe on Twitter

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss