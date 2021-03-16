St. Patrick’s Day Amazing Products – Bourbon Blonde Blog

HOUSTON (CW39) Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas-Head is here to kick off your St. Patrick’s Day with some amazing products!

WisconsinCheese.com

Wisconsin, The State of Cheese has the highest quality and most awarded cheese’s in the WORLD! Whether you’re craving sweet or savory, Wisconsin is a World of Cheese in Just One State and has you covered with over 600 artisanal cheeses to choose from! Visit WisconsinCheese.com for recipe inspirations, expert pairings and more!

Weed Golden Ale

Weedcellars.com

Don’t get caught in a pinch!!! You’ll need something green! And this is a great way to start.

Youzey

www.youzey.com

YOUZEY is a brand new e-commerce store, launched in November 2020, that empowers self-expression, inclusivity, diversity and creativity through style and fashion while also supporting the arts through Americans for the Arts with 10% of all sales going directly to them.

Tervis

www.Tervis.com

Cups in Variety of sizes and designs with so many cute St. Patrick’s Day designs.