Magic number still at 2 for Astros as they host Rays

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) – The Houston Astros look to try to snap a four-game losing streak as well as clinch the American League West Division title in a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays beginning on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Houston was swept in a weekend series in Oakland, while Tampa Bay, who has already clinched the AL East title, is on a four-game winning streak after sweeping Miami over the weekend.

Tampa Bay Rays (97-59, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (91-65, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (3-5, 5.42 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Astros: Jose Urquidy (8-3, 3.56 ERA, .99 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -136, Rays +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Tampa Bay will play on Tuesday.

The Astros are 47-28 in home games in 2020. Houston’s lineup has 209 home runs this season, Yordan Alvarez leads the club with 32 homers.

The Rays are 45-30 on the road. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 211 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 34 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-4. Jeffrey Springs secured his second victory and Austin Meadows went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Brooks Raley took his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez leads the Astros with 32 home runs and is slugging .533.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 139 hits and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.42 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rays: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (neck), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Michael Brantley: (knee), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip).