MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) Magnolia ISD board members voted to not require masks for in-person learning. District officials say the decision goes into effect on April 1st, this gives teachers more time to get vaccinated.

The TEA officials say a public school system has the full authority to determine mask policies.

This decision comes as Governor Greg Abbott opens the state and lifts the mask mandate for the entire state on Wednesday, March 10th.