MAJOR closure coming, again, to 69/610 interchange this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- Prepare yourself now. We have yet another weekend with a major road closure coming to the Galleria area.

Beginning on Friday at 9:00 P.M. ALL lanes will be closed on I-69 Southwest freeway where it crosses under I-610 W loop. The lanes won’t reopen until Monday morning at 5:00 A.M.

By now we all know the impact this has on the surrounding roads, including Westheimer, Richmond, Post Oak, and the frontage roads. Leave a lot of time to sit in traffic if you have plans to go to dinner or lunch or take a shopping trip.

The alternate route TxDOT is suggesting is to take the exit onto I-610 W loop southbound and exit at Bellaire Blvd. Take the U-turn from there and re-enter the freeway, exit onto I-69 northbound. Another option Hannah Trippett suggests is if you are coming into town from Sugar Land or Stafford, exit at the Beltway northbound and take that up to I-10. Depending on where you are trying to go this could be a much faster way and it completely avoids construction.

Remember to tune in each Friday morning for No Wait Weather + Traffic for all the weekend road constrution.

