MAJOR closures on 69/610 interchange this weekend

HOUSTON- If you thought the weekend when TxDOT closed the 69 ramps to 610 northbound was big, get ready for this weekend.

Starting tonight at 9 P.M., we will see the 610 W loop southbound ramps to go on I-69 completely shut down until Monday morning at 5 A.M. Traffic will be diverted to the Fournace Pl. exit where you can U-turn at Bissonnet St. and take the northbound ramp.

In addition to this closure, you will have 2 lanes closed on 610 southbound between Westheimer Rd. to I-69. No need for an alternate route here. However, if you are traveling northbound on 610, all lanes will be closed between I-69 and Westheimer Rd. Drivers will be diverted to the frontage road that you can take until you reach the next available entrance ramp. These closures will begin Saturday at 6 A.M. and reopen Monday at 5 A.M.

Richmond Ave. will also be seeing its fair share of closures. The entire intersection underneath 610 will be closed in both directions. Traffic will be turning onto the frontage road until you reach the next available intersection to continue traveling eastbound or westbound.

