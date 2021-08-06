MAJOR closures on 69/610 interchange this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CW39 Traffic Alert

HOUSTON- If you thought the weekend when TxDOT closed the 69 ramps to 610 northbound was big, get ready for this weekend.

Starting tonight at 9 P.M., we will see the 610 W loop southbound ramps to go on I-69 completely shut down until Monday morning at 5 A.M. Traffic will be diverted to the Fournace Pl. exit where you can U-turn at Bissonnet St. and take the northbound ramp.

In addition to this closure, you will have 2 lanes closed on 610 southbound between Westheimer Rd. to I-69. No need for an alternate route here. However, if you are traveling northbound on 610, all lanes will be closed between I-69 and Westheimer Rd. Drivers will be diverted to the frontage road that you can take until you reach the next available entrance ramp. These closures will begin Saturday at 6 A.M. and reopen Monday at 5 A.M.

Richmond Ave. will also be seeing its fair share of closures. The entire intersection underneath 610 will be closed in both directions. Traffic will be turning onto the frontage road until you reach the next available intersection to continue traveling eastbound or westbound.

Need more construction news in the morning? Tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic from 6 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. each weekday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Mayor's Back To School fest

Hot car death prevention, Woman arrested

Sales Tax Free Weekend Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Star's 7day forecast

HISD masks VS Texas Gov. and Back To School - Sharron Melton

Friday's hour by hour forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Friday Grill Forecast

Friday 7 day forecast

WARMEST DAY OF YEAR

THURSDAY 7 DAY

Texas COVID-19 wave climbing

National COVID-19 update - Sharron Melton

Back To School drive - Sharron Melton

NOAA Hurricane outlook, Tropical climatology - Carrigan Chauvin

Space Center Houston's Astronaut days - Sharron Melton

Border van crash, Splashtown reopens, COVID latest, US infrastructure

6am Satellite and Radar - Carrigan Chauvin

ICYMI - KTRK news at 9PM on CW39 Houston

Atlantic Developments

Hurricane Updates

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss