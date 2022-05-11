HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested after a woman was found shot to death in Houston’s southside.

Police say the shooting happened about 7:45 a.m. on Monday morning at 8181 El Mundo Street just inside South Loop 610 West near Hwy 288.

Police said the suspect, James Christopher Ochoa, 33, is charged with murder in the 208th State District Court in downtown. No photo of Ochoa is being released at this time. The identity of the victim, 32, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences but believed to be Ochoa’s girlfriend according to local police.



HPD Homicide Division Detectives D. Crowder and A. Vinogradov reported:



Ochoa went to Cedar Park (Texas) Police Department Headquarters and claimed he had shot and killed his girlfriend in their Houston apartment at the above address. HPD patrol officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the apartment and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced her deceased at the scene.



Ochoa was subsequently charged and remains in custody in Cedar Park.